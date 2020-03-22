WATCHDallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Announces 'Stay At Home' Order
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After a new total of 30 positive coronavirus cases were confirmed Sunday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads updated an executive order for the county.

Beginning 11:59 p.m. Mar. 23, the following non-essential businesses must close temporarily:

  • Bars
  • Lounges
  • Theaters
  • Bingo halls
  • Gymnastics and martial arts studios
  • Nail and hair salons
  • Tattoo and piercing shops
  • Massage parlors
  • Tanning salons
  • Malls

As part of Judge Eads’s order, grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies will remain open along with daycare facilities and transportation systems.

Hotels can also stay open but not hotel ballrooms or meeting spaces.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.

 

