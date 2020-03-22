Comments
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — After a new total of 30 positive coronavirus cases were confirmed Sunday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads updated an executive order for the county.
Press Release: Six New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Denton County. Learn more at https://t.co/QcMZlYbPiC pic.twitter.com/oaRVgdW3o0
— Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) March 22, 2020
Beginning 11:59 p.m. Mar. 23, the following non-essential businesses must close temporarily:
- Bars
- Lounges
- Theaters
- Bingo halls
- Gymnastics and martial arts studios
- Nail and hair salons
- Tattoo and piercing shops
- Massage parlors
- Tanning salons
- Malls
As part of Judge Eads’s order, grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies will remain open along with daycare facilities and transportation systems.
Hotels can also stay open but not hotel ballrooms or meeting spaces.
For more information and updates on COVID-19 in Denton County, click here.