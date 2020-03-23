



There were seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Collin County Sunday, and a 7-year-old girl from Allen is among those infected.

Of the seven new cases, three are in McKinney, two are in Allen and two are in Plano, bringing the total to 38 in the county as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said a 7-year-old girl from Allen who recently traveled within the U.S. is among those new cases. She has no underlying health conditions and is currently isolated at her home, officials said.

Two of the new cases, a 45-year-old Plano man and a 56-year-old McKinney woman, have no reported travel, officials said.

Officials also said that eight people out of the 38 confirmed cases have recovered. Two out of the 38 are still hospitalized, while the other 27 are isolated at their homes. There is one death reported in the county.

Collin County is currently working under declarations at the local and state level that limits gatherings to 10 or less people and shuts down businesses like gyms, clubs, entertainment venues and the dine-in areas of restaurants.

Residents are encouraged to stay at their homes. However, unlike Dallas County, there is currently no shelter-in-place order.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources