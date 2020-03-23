Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have closed stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. If you are in need of assistance for meals in the upcoming weeks please look into the resources below.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – School districts across North Texas have closed stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. If you are in need of assistance for meals in the upcoming weeks please look into the resources below.
Texans can dial 2-1-1 (option 6) for information on COVID-19 and local community resources on health care, utilities, food, housing, and more. Due to demand, wait times could be high.
The Department of State Health Services has established a COVID-19 Call Center and set up an email box to receive incoming questions from the general public. Email: coronavirus@dshs.texas.gov DSHS COVID-19 Call Center: 877-570- 9779 or 2-1-1
If you are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness call 817-996-8800 or click this link to fill out an online helpline form.