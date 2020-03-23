



Officials on Monday announced 24 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, bringing the total of reported cases to 155. Officials also reported the county’s third and fourth coronavirus-related deaths.

Although additional information was not released about the 24 new cases, officials did give some facts about the two deaths. Officials said both deaths were men in their 60s who were critically ill in the hospital. However, one had underlying health conditions while the other did not.

It was on Sunday that Dallas County officials announced a “shelter in place” order as a way to combat the spread of coronavirus within the county. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes unless for “essential activity.” A list of what “essential activity” entails can be found here.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the two Dallas County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 since yesterday’s posting. The ‘Stay Home Stay Safe’ order will save lives but it takes all of us…” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The “shelter in place” order goes into effect 11:59 p.m. Monday and is expected to last until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The City of Dallas has also lifted age restrictions for drive-thru coronavirus testing. The criteria for the testing is: shortness of breath, coughing, temperature of 99.6 or higher.

