DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Although the Dallas Cowboys weren’t playing, teammates DeMarcus Lawrence and Jaylon Smith made one of their biggest plays yet on Sunday.

Residents throughout North Texas are being asked to stay at their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak. In conjunction with these orders, locally-owned businesses have seen a sharp decline in traffic as less people are going out.

Also, while people are asked to work from home, first responders and hospital workers are still performing their duties to keep the public safe and healthy.

The self-proclaimed “HotBoyz” decided to step up in a big way in order to both support locally-owned businesses and provide food to first responders and hospital employees who are still working during a global pandemic.

“For the people in need, the people that can’t eat. For us to be able to provide that, it’s a great thing,” Smith said.

On Sunday, Lawrence and Smith provided and served meals from Cousins Maine Lobster, Shiver’s Lunch Box and local convenience store Seago Pantry in person to those needing a quick bite before heading back to work.

“This is basically us stepping out of the form of another athlete. Trying to be the leaders, be the examples that God blessed us to be,” Lawrence said.

It’s a time where people are becoming closer as a community even while being asked to distance themselves from one another.

“This is a time where we all need to be united and help each other,” said Canty Shetty, co-owner of Seago Pantry.

“We don’t know what kind of hell they’re looking at this point right now, but whatever we can do we’ll do it,” Surwesh Shetty added.