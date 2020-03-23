



– Downtown Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park is still a place people can go for some fresh air and a little exercise, but not much else right now.

The park will remain open during regular operating hours, but everyone is urged to maintain proper social distancing (six feet between people).

Anyone who is not feeling well should not visit.

Due to the Shelter at Home order issued in Dallas County, Klyde Warren Park has made the following adjustments until further notice:

· Food trucks and Relish have stopped serving, though Savor remains open for takeout and limited delivery.

· Restrooms are closed.

· Drinking fountains have been turned off.

· My Best Friend’s Park (the dog park) is closed.

· All bistro tables and chairs have been removed and stacked in the Park’s Reading & Games Room.

· All scheduled programs and game cart operations are still suspended.

· The Children’s Park remains closed.

· The water features are turned off.

· Security and cleaning staff will remain in place.

