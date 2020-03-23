2 Child Deaths In North Texas Result Of 'Severe Abuse' Possibly Linked To Coronavirus-Related StressA North Texas hospital says two children have died due to "severe abuse" that doctors believe may be linked to coronavirus-related stress. According to Cook Children's, the hospital received seven child patients under the age of four within a week due to abuse. It was announced Sunday that two of those patients died from their injuries. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago