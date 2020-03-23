FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Mayor of Farmers Branch is doing his part to try to help local restaurants survive at a time they can only take to-go orders.
Mayor Robert Dye has started an effort he calls, “Meals on the Mayor” in which he reimburses people up to $25 for their meals from one of the dozens of local restaurants listed here.
All you have to do is order a meal from one of the restaurants and be one of the first 100 people to tag Mayor Dye on social media using the hashtag #mealsontheMayor and email their receipt to robert.dye@farmersbranchtx.gov.
The Mayor said he will reimburse through Venmo.
As of Monday morning, Mayor Dye said he had only received 30 receipts via email.
“Many of you have asked that I donate your rebate to a local charity, which I am happy to do… You may indicate in your email that you would like to have your rebate donated. Together, let’s continue to support local businesses and each other,” Mayor Dye said on Facebook Monday morning.