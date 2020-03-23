Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – To file for unemployment, Texans can call 1-800-939-6631 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. or visit ui.texasworkforce.org any time.
The Texas Workforce Commission has also extended its call center hours to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Individuals can estimate their potential benefits on this website, as the amount may vary.
To search for employment opportunities, applicants can visit WorkInTexas.com.
Qualification for unemployment benefits are based on past wages, type of job separation, and ongoing eligibility requirements.