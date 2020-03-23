  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Borders, Culture, ice, Immigration, Language, Mexico, Ramiro Hernandez Ibarra, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

HOUSTON (CBSDFW/AP) — A 42-year-old Mexican man died in a South Texas hospital while being held pending his deportation.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday identified the man as Ramiro Hernandez Ibarra and said he died Saturday after being hospitalized Thursday.

ICE said Hernandez’s preliminary cause of death was complications related to septic shock, but did not provide further details. Hernandez is the 10th person to die in ICE custody since October, the start of the governmental fiscal year. Eight people died in the previous fiscal year.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply