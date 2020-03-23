



The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly close to adding defensive tackle Dontari Poe, and if all goes well the team could sign the 29-year-old two-time pro bowler by the end of the day.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the story.

The 11th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Poe has spent time with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers in his eight-year NFL career. He has started 74 of the 78 games he has played in. During his the last two seasons, Poe has racked up 39 total tackles, 11 for loss, nine quarterback hits, and five sacks. Signing Poe would fill a major gap in the Cowboys run defense, an area they struggled in 2019.

Poe would be the second interior defensive lineman that the Cowboys have added in free agency, the team signed veteran Gerald McCoy to a three-year deal last week. He would most likely becomes the starting nose tackle for the Cowboys and ideally rotate with Antaun Woods.

The Cowboys defense will look very different in 2020, Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins, and Robert Quinn will all be playing for different teams next season. The team has retained Sean Lee, Joe Thomas, Justin March, and Anthony Brown. In addition to McCoy the team has added veteran cornerback Maurice Canady.