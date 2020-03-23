



– Embattled Cowboys defensive end, Randy Gregory, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension handed down in February 2019, has just applied for reinstatement into the NFL.

ESPN’s Todd Archer is reporting that Gregory officially filed for reinstatement and that the NFL will make a decision on Gregory’s future in the next 60 days. Archer is also reporting that the Cowboys are preparing for Gregory’s return to the team.

Gregory had been projected a top-five pick in the 2015 NFL draft but fell to the Cowboys in the second round after testing positive for marijuana at the combine. The 27-year-old has played in just 25 out of a possible 80 games since being drafted, missing most due to suspension. However, In his last 14, he recorded 6 sacks, 25 tackles, and 15 quarterback hits.

Under the terms of the new NFL CBA, the league will no longer punish payers who test positive for THC only, so many experts feel Gregory has a decent chance to return to the Cowboys this season. However, the decision on players like Gregory is still in the hands of NFL commissioner Roger Goddell.

Gregory’s issues with marijuana have always been tied to mental illness. According to CBS Sports, Gregory still uses marijuana medicinally to cope with a clinically diagnosed mental illness. “I am happy,” Gregory told CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker in an interview. “And in a better place mentally more than ever.”

The Cowboys defense has lost four starters so far in free agency, including last year’s sack leader Robert Quinn, and could use a pass-rushing talent like Gregory’s on the defensive line. With the new CBA on the horizon, the Cowboys did extend Gregory’s contract through the 2020 season in April of last year after he was served with an indefinite suspension.

The team isn’t the only one optimistic about Gregory’s return, it seems the player is confident in his chances of returning to the NFL this season. “I will be back this year,” Gregory said in his CBS Sports’ interview. “Difference is, I’ll be back for good this time.”