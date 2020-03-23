Age No Longer A Criteria For Coronavirus Test In DallasStarting Monday, March 23 age is no longer a requirement for someone to get checked for coronavirus at the two testing sites in Dallas. Katie Johnston reports.

8 minutes ago

Dallas County Total Coronavirus Cases Now At 155, 2 More Deaths ReportedOfficials on Monday announced 24 more positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County, bringing the total of reported cases to 155. Officials also reported the county's third and fourth coronavirus-related deaths. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Golf Pro Ryan Palmer Talks Tournament Cancellations Due To CoronavirusPro golfer Ryan Palmer is holding out hopes to play in a couple of months after the PGA canceled events through mid-May due to coronavirus concerns.

2 hours ago