



Austin-based Tito’s Vodka has transformed its distillery into a sanitizer production facility, filling a massive need as America faces a shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery,” the company said in a statement.

They also tweeted out the announcement, saying “While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance.”

While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1 — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020

Just a few weeks ago Tito’s warned customers that its liquor isn’t an effective hand sanitizer to combat COVID-19, since it’s only 40% alcohol and sanitizer needs to be 60%.

In addition to producing hand sanitizer, the company has pledged $2 million to four organizations focused on the hard-hit service industry.

2/2: Tito’s will donate another $1 million as we uncover further needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is only the beginning. We’ll be supporting local efforts mobilizing during this unprecedented time of uncertainty. For as long as we’re apart, we’re in this together. pic.twitter.com/z1j4VTrULM — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 21, 2020

Washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water is still the best way to protect yourself amid the continuing rise in concerns of coronavirus in the U.S., according to the CDC.

