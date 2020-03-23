  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Research labs at University of Texas at Dallas have responded to the call for more supplies, supporting first responders and frontline medical providers during the coronavirus outbreak by donating masks, gowns, gloves and more to Parkland Memorial Hospital.

UT Dallas donates supplies to Parkland Hospital (credit: UT Dallas).

Staff members from UT Dallas’ Office of Research recently delivered more than 72,000 gloves, 1,100 facemasks and 69 N95 masks provided by faculty members from across the University’s schools and labs.

UT Dallas’ Vice President for Research, Dr. Joseph Pancrazio, said that UT Dallas wanted to set an example for the region, making the equipment available for the greater need.

Many of the supplies needed by hospitals facing the pandemic are common at Tier 1 research universities like UT Dallas, he said.

