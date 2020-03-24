Filed Under:campuses closed, Coronavirus, coronavirus closure, coronavirus concerns, Covid-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 Virus, Fort Worth Independent School District, Fort Worth ISD, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner, fwisd, online classes, online instruction, school canceled, schools closed, Superintendent Kent Scribner

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Independent School District is closing all campuses until further notice.

This morning FWISD Superintendent Kent Scribner announced that all schools will remain closed and students will remain at home, receiving online instruction.

“All schools will remain closed until we believe we can safely bring students back to school buildings for in-person teaching and learning and other school-related activities,” Dr. Scribner said.

The decision was announced as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price issued a ‘Stay Home-Work Safe’ order — that essentially extends and expands City of Fort Worth Disaster Restrictions that are in place through May 15.

