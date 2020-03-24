



– American Airlines announced changes in service and policies in its response to coronavirus and the impact on travelers.

These changes include temporarily closing more Admirals Club lounges, reducing flight attendant-customer interaction and maximizing space between customers on aircraft.

To further provide for social distancing and minimal contact between flight attendants and customers, American will offer limited food and beverage options from March 27 through April 30.

The reduced service will be based on flight length and destination.

Full service will resume once the COVID-19 situation has stabilized.

American said it is exploring and expects to make bottled water and snacks available at the gate in the near future.

“Our flight attendants spend the most time with our customers and play a critical role in ensuring the safety and

well-being of our customers,” said Jill Surdek, Senior Vice President of Flight Service. “As a result of working with our

flight attendant team and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, we are taking these necessary steps

today and will continue to update our policies in response to guidance from the CDC.”

American will also temporarily relax seating policies to encourage social distancing.

Gate agents and flight attendants will be able to proactively reassign seats to create more space between customers beginning Tuesday, March 24.

Once on board — provided there aren’t any aircraft weight or balance restrictions — customers can move to another seat within their ticketed cabin subject to availability.

American will also block 50% of all middle seats and all seats adjacent to Flight Attendant jump seats on every flight.

