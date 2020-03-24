ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington ISD has established a Coping with Emergencies page on its website to focus on the social and emotional well-being of students, families and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is also a pair of new hotlines to help both students and parents with questions.
The student counseling services hotline at (682) 867-9416 puts students in direct contact with school counselors to talk about stress, anxiety and other topics and will be operated from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. during the week.
The community support services hotline at (682) 867-9417 is manned by social workers and other support personnel to assist parents, students and staff about available community resources. That hotline will also be operated from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. weekdays.
“We know these are difficult times for our students, staff and families,” said Dr. Tamela Horton, Arlington ISD’s executive director of transformational learning. “Nothing can replace the one-on-one contact that people have come to expect from our district, but we feel like this page and these resources will be vital to the well being of our Arlington ISD community at this time.”
The page also includes resources in both English and Spanish for the community on managing stress and anxiety, community resources for Arlington area families and emotional tips for Arlington ISD staff members.