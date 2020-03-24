Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Masonic Retirement Center said Tuesday that 210 employees and residents tested negative for COVID-19, but four have tested positive.
This after a resident died and later tested positive for COVID-19.
“The employees who tested positive had already been in self-isolation at home well before testing and their condition is improving,” Gary Blair, Superintendent of the facility said in a statement.
The residents, who both live in the independent living areas, continue in isolation and their condition is also improving, he said.
All residents had been in isolation for a week prior to testing.
“We ask for your continued prayers and expressions of concern as we walk through this challenging time with those who are so dear to our hearts,” said Blair.
