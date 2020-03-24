



Major changes are coming for high school students preparing for college testing.

The College Board announced all high school students will be able to take advanced placement tests at home.

The two hour exams will now be replaced with a 45-minute at home test covering material students should have learned by March. It will not include multi-choice questions.

The College Board also recognizes students may need extra help preparing for the exam. It is offering daily optional lessons for most AP courses. They will begin streaming here on YouTube tomorrow.

The board’s website states “Lessons will be delivered by AP teachers from across the country and can be used alongside work you’re giving students.”

The March and May SAT dates have been canceled. The June SAT test is still available.

The SAT April date has been rescheduled for June.

The I-Team repeatedly asked the board if it will considering at home SAT testing. In response, a spokesperson would only say it “… will provide future additional sat testing opportunities for students as soon as possible in place of canceled administrations.”

If you are a high school senior, look up the college you’re considering attending. Some schools are going test-optional excluding the need for ACT and/or SAT scores as a result of this emergency year. Concordia University Texas is among those waiving the requirement.

And, if you can’t visit your dream college right now because campus visits are canceled, many are offering virtual tours instead.

Full Statement From The College Board:

In response to the rapidly evolving situation around the coronavirus (covid-19), college board is canceling the may 2, 2020 sat and sat subject test administration. Makeup exams for the march 14 administration (scheduled for march 28) are also canceled. College board will provide future additional sat testing opportunities for students as soon as possible in place of canceled administrations. We’ll be as flexible as possible to give students the best chance to show their skills and stay on the path to college.

For AP, you may want to check out Trevor Packer’s tweets on the subject: