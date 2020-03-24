McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County’s updated emergency declaration to prevent the spread of Covid-19 went into effect immediately Tuesday for the next seven days.

County residents are being told to stay home unless they want fresh air, go to the doctor and buy essential items.

But there is a big difference from Dallas County, which is that all businesses – with a certain exception – are considered essential.

Standing beside Mayors from cities in the county, along with state and county elected leaders, Collin County Judge Chris Hill said,

“Businesses are essential. We need them to stay open. We need our economy to continue to work for us.”

Judge Hill said businesses in the county, except those that are entertainment-related, can stay open as long as they follow all of

Governor Abbott’s statewide restrictions and provided they can ensure that employees and customers maintain the proper social distancing of six feet of separation.

Judge Hill said, “We’ve intentionally worked to strike a balance to make sure that where we can stay open and do so safely, we will. And where we cannot, we will not.”

At Floor Touch in McKinney, a family-owned business, they not only sell flooring and tile, but also provide what’s considered essential: plumbing and electrical services.

The showroom is allowed to be open in Collin County, but would not be allowed open in Dallas County.

Plumbers and electricians are allowed to work in Dallas County because they are considered essential.

Marco Soto, a manager of the store along Central Expressway in McKinney said, “We’re all for it. And we’ll follow everything from point A to point Z.”

There are also health guidelines all Collin County residents must abide by:

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms must stay home for at least 14 days until after their symptoms first began, until they have no fever for at least 72 hours without taking medicine to reduce fever, and until their symptoms improve.

In addition, anyone else in the same home with a Covid-19 positive patient must stay home as well until they are all cleared by medical professional.

Anyone who’s high-risk for Covid-19 must stay home as well.

On Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said his stay at home order could be in place for months.

Judge Hill said Collin County residents who work in other counties will have to abide by those localities’ rules.

At the news conference, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said 17 mayors in the county worked hard to develop a cohesive message.

“We all felt really strongly that we should come up with a solution as a county.”

On Tuesday evening, hours after the news conference, Frisco’s Mayor issued an updated emergency declaration.

The city is located in both Collin and Denton Counties.

On Tuesday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads issued an updated emergency declaration where he outlined a defined set of essential businesses.

Mayor Cheney’s order follows Denton County’s declaration so all residents, whether or not they live in Collin County, will have to abide by Denton County’s order.

Judge Hill said Collin County residents who work in other cities and counties will have to abide by their localities rules.

Just as residents in other counties have to follow Collin County’s rules when here.

On Monday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said his stay at home order could be in place for months.

Judge Hill said Collin County residents who work in other counties will have to abide by those localities’ rules.

The same is true he said for residents in other counties who go to Collin County.