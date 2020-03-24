DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Continuing the need to maintain social distancing, the Dallas Park and Recreation Department announced it will close city dog parks and all park recreational amenities.
Water fountains, restrooms, open-play tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts and soccer mini-pitch courts and all other amenities located within city parks are also now off limits.
“Unfortunately, we cannot allow the risk of further transmission from normal play occurring at tennis courts, soccer fields, basketball courts within our parks. These recreational activities allow for individuals to gather and involve close contact and touching of a surface that may be a source of contamination,” said John D. Jenkins, Park and Recreation Interim Director. “This is the last measure we can take to implement additional social distancing requirements,” he said.
Trails and parks will remain open, officials said. However, only the non-restricted turf areas and greenspaces in parks are available to visitors.
Park officials said they are urging residents to stay home, although they recognize the mental and physical benefits of outdoor exercise and fresh air. While at the parks, they are urging residents to practice social distancing of at least six feet. Park Rangers will monitor parks and trails to ensure visitors comply with the social distancing requirement.
Earlier this month, the department closed city-operated recreation centers, golf courses, tennis centers, athletic fields and park playgrounds and cancelled scheduled activities and special events. Department organized programs including athletic fields reservations and organized play were suspended too.