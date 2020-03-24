Denton County Issues Stay At Home Order: ‘All Social Events Must Stop, Period’While most states have mandated closures in response to COVID-19, Texas is largely leaving it up local governments to decide how to proceed. Katie Johnston reports.

48 minutes ago

Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastThe rest of the week look to be warm and dry with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s.

2 hours ago

Tarrant, Collin Counties Issue "Stay At Home" Orders To Combat Spread Of CoronavirusTarrant and Collin counties announced they are implementing "stay at home" orders as a way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

3 hours ago