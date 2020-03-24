WATCH AT 6:
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, Health Leaders Provide Update On Coronavirus Response
Video
Despite Stay At Home Order, Collin County Residents Can Go To Work
While Collin County residents are ordered to stay home unless seeking medical treatment or getting necessities, they can still go to work.
10 minutes ago
Denton County Issues Stay At Home Order
Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced a stay at home order for the county going into effect at midnight.
21 minutes ago
Sunny And Warm Weather Is Here!
The rest of the week looks to be warm and dry with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s.
1 hour ago
Home Health Care Companies Adjust For Coronavirus
Before nurses enter a home, they have to certify they're healthy. Then they call their patient and screen them for COVID-19.
Volunteers Sew For Hospitals, University Donates 5,000 Masks To First Responders: 'Everyone Wants To Help'
North Texans are banding together to sew face masks for hospitals running desperately short of personal protective equipment as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.
Latest Forecast
Sunny And Warm Weather Is Here!
The rest of the week looks to be warm and dry with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s.
1 hour ago
Weather Stories
National Weather Service Confirms 7 Tornadoes Touched Down In North Texas Wednesday
There was one in Stephens County, two in Young County, two in Jack County and two in Wise County.
Confirmed: Tornado Caused Damage In Rural North Texas
A weather service survey team examined damage caused by the storm late Wednesday night south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch For 11 North Texas Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 11 North Texas counties.
Cowboys
Cowboys Players And Former Coach Jason Garrett React To Travis Frederick Retirment
The decision stunned many fans and garnered reaction from many current and former members of the Cowboys organization.
Rangers
Texas Rangers Willie Calhoun Getting Closer To Light Workouts
Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun is on track to begin light physical activity soon after he broke his jaw after taking a fastball to the face earlier this month.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Players Encourage And Practice "Social Distancing" During Coronavirus Outbreak
"Social Distancing" is in full effect in the NBA, and Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell sent out a video earlier this week to remind fans to do the same.
Stars
Dallas Mavericks, Fans Take Precautions As Coronavirus Concerns Grow
At Sunday’s Dallas Mavericks game, coronavirus concerns have fans taking extra precautions.
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
AA Pilots, Flight Attendants Unions Share Concerns, Welcome Feds Help Amid Flight Cuts
Airlines have requested $50 billion in assistance from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.
March 24, 2020 at 5:24 pm
