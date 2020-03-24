Despite Stay At Home Order, Collin County Residents Can Go To WorkWhile Collin County residents are ordered to stay home unless seeking medical treatment or getting necessities, they can still go to work.

10 minutes ago

Denton County Issues Stay At Home OrderDenton County Judge Andy Eads announced a stay at home order for the county going into effect at midnight.

21 minutes ago

Sunny And Warm Weather Is Here!The rest of the week looks to be warm and dry with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s.

1 hour ago