DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer involved shooting in Dallas has one man recovering in a local hospital.

It was just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday when officers were called to an area near Spur 408 and Kiest Boulevard. Emergency calls had reported a man walking around, shooting a gun.

When officers arrived they said they located a man on foot, on the northbound side of the highway. According to police, the man began firing a weapon in the direction of officers, who then returned fire and hit the suspect several times.

No officers were injured.

The man, who has not been identified, was stable when he was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

