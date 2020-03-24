DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer involved shooting in Dallas has one man recovering in a local hospital.
It was just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday when officers were called to an area near Spur 408 and Kiest Boulevard. Emergency calls had reported a man walking around, shooting a gun.
When officers arrived they said they located a man on foot, on the northbound side of the highway. According to police, the man began firing a weapon in the direction of officers, who then returned fire and hit the suspect several times.
This morning, @DallasPD was involved in an officer-involved shooting at Spur 408 and Kiest Blvd. I’m thankful that all of the officers are safe and unharmed. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/Ffv0JluwAk
— RENEÉ HALL (@ChiefHallDPD) March 24, 2020
No officers were injured.
The man, who has not been identified, was stable when he was taken to a local hospital. He is expected to survive.
Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.