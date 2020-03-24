



– Governor Greg Abbott is providing an update on COVID-19 in Texas.

The State Health Department says 715 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eleven Texans have died.

More than 11,000 Texans have been tested for the coronavirus.

So far 65 of the state’s 254 counties have been impacted by the coronavirus.

“More and more tests are getting out. Our collective goal is to be able to test as many people as possible,” Governor Abbott said.

Texas should be getting more than a million masks per week, by next week, the Governor said.

Gov. Abbott said he’s issuing two executive orders, one to postpone all medical procedures that are not urgent so there are enough beds for people with COVID-19.

The other one is to ensure the state of Texas and every private sector tester of COVID-19 is quickly submitting information to Texas and Texas will submit it to the CDC.

Hospitals are to submit daily reports of hospital bed capacity and for health providers to submit a daily report on COVID-19 tests.

On Monday, the Governor sent a letter to President Trump requesting a presidential declaration of a major disaster in Texas based on the continued impact of COVID-19.

Governor Abbott declared a state of disaster for all 254 Texas counties back on Friday, March 13.

“Together we will defeat COVID-19 in the state of Texas,” Gov. Abbott said.

Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, said when he looks around he can see people are taking this very seriously with social distancing and focusing on washing their hands.

“The things we need to do are simple, but they are things we all need to do together,” Dr. Hellerstedt said.

“On my travel to this location today, I was surprised at how many vehicles I saw on the road,” he said. The Governor then suggested some people may not be taking this as seriously as they should and he could consider stronger measures if necessary.