HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Just as leaders in Tarrant County announced a ‘stay home, work safe’ order for Fort Worth, Arlington and surrounding cities, Houston-area leaders also ordered residents to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Officials for Houston and surrounding Harris County said the “stay home, work safe” order will take effect at midnight Tuesday and run through April 3. Only essential businesses should remain open, which included grocery stores, gas stations, daycare centers and restaurants with delivery and takeout.
Dallas and San Antonio have imposed similar orders, while Austin is considering these type of restrictions. The announcements come as Gov. Greg Abbott declined to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order.
Nine deaths have been reported in Texas so far, along with more than 350 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness linked to coronavirus.
The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
