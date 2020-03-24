Comments
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Millions of Americans are losing their jobs as the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. and wreaks havoc on the economy. But the pandemic is also driving a surge in hiring at businesses seeing an uptick in demand for their products and services because of the outbreak.
At least 700,000 jobs are open at the moment, according to a tally of big businesses such as Walmart and Amazon that have announced plans to hire. There are also plenty of “gig” economy jobs that are available for delivery workers, tutors, personal assistants and more.
