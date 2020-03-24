‘This Is Not A Game’: Perdue Farms Workers Walk Out Over Coronavirus ConcernsApproximately 50 workers at the Perdue Farms plant in Kathleen, Georgia, walked off the job Monday morning, saying they don’t feel safe working there during the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

4 minutes ago

Denton County Issues Stay At Home Order: ‘All Social Events Must Stop, Period’While most states have mandated closures in response to COVID-19, Texas is largely leaving it up local governments to decide how to proceed. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastThe rest of the week look to be warm and dry with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s.

3 hours ago