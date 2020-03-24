



Residents in Collin County are being ordered to “stay at home” due to the continuing outbreak of coronavirus, the county judge announced Tuesday.

The order was issued by Judge Chris Hill Tuesday morning and he also made the announcement at a news conference with city mayors. The order goes into effect immediately and is expected to last at least seven days unless it is renewed.

The order reads: “All persons in Collin County are hereby ordered to stay home, except for travel related to essential activities. Entertainment activities are not considered essential activities.”

The “stay at home” order means that residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for “essential” means, which can include grocery shopping, seeking medical attention or going to jobs that are still open.

While the judge said he believes “all businesses, jobs and workers are essential to the financial health and well-being of our local economy…” those businesses that wish to stay open must abide by guidelines from the county and the state. This includes guidelines such as limiting gatherings to 10 or less people, staying six feet from one another and keeping with hygienic practices set by the CDC.

Hill also made it clear for those who have questions about whether the reason they are leaving the home is “essential.”

“If you are shopping for essential clothes that you need, then absolutely I would say that’s a valid reason. If you are shopping for the latest styles this spring, I would ask you to stay home,” Hill said.

Anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms are also ordered to stay home for at least 14 days unless they are leaving to get medical treatment. The 14-day period starts on the first day symptoms started appearing. Those with symptoms are also being told to stay at home for at least 72 hours without the use of medicine after those symptoms have improved.

This order is an extension of a disaster declaration that was already in effect for Collin County.

Collin County joins Dallas, Denton, Hunt, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in issuing “stay at home” orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.