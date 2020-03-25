



To fight the spread of COVID-19, restrictions are in place on which businesses can and can’t operate.

But there is still some confusion by businesses and residents.

John Kim said he was caught off guard Tuesday when he heard he was allowed to keep his full-service Red Wave Car Wash in Plano open.

“We were slammed yesterday. We were busy yesterday. And we didn’t have enough employees coming in because we didn’t know if we were going to be shut down during the day,” he said.

Kim’s business along Coit, north of Hedgecoxe, is in Collin County, and allowed to be open.

But because of COVID-19, full-service car washes are not considered essential businesses in neighboring Dallas and Denton counties — only self-serve car washes can be open.

But CBS 11 found three full-service places operating in Dallas Wednesday when they shouldn’t have been. And another two full-service car washes in Dallas closed, as they should be.

If anyone is caught violating the order in Dallas County, he or she may be prosecuted for a misdemeanor and face a fine or even jail time.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Marshal and peace officers are authorized to enforce the order.

The rules can be confusing in some cities because they’re located in different counties.

Frisco, which is in both Collin and Denton counties, is following Denton County’s definition of an essential business in the entire city.

Richardson and Dallas are in both Collin and Dallas counties and are following Dallas County’s order.

In a statement, Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere acknowledged the situation.

“There is quite a bit of confusion right now. The City of Plano is under a State order, a Denton County order, a Collin County order, as well as our own emergency declaration.”

The mayor said the message is still the same for people to stay home.

“Absent of any further action from the State, I will agree with my fellow Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s plea for a regional collaborative approach, which would be in the best interest of all residents.”

But back at the Red Wave Car Wash, Kim said because he wasn’t sure whether he’d be able to stay open, he gave his employees a pay advance.

“So I gave out all the paychecks, another week to our employees on Monday night to make sure if they get quarantined, they have money to be sustainable at their house.”