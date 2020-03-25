  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Parks & Wildlife is urging anyone who visited Cedar Hill Park lately to “be mindful of how they are feeling” after someone at the park tested positive for coronavirus.

Located just southwest of Dallas, the park is now closed until further notice.

In a tweet, the state agency recommended “that customers who visited the park over the past few days be mindful of how they are feeling and reach out to their primary care physician if they do not feel well. Please continue to take the preventive steps as directed by the CDC and local health officials.”

