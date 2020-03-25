Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff’s department confirmed Wednesday morning.
This is the first confirmed case from the jail. It is unclear how the inmate contracted the virus.
Authorities said the inmate is currently not housed inside the jail.
Authorities have not yet said if there will be required testing at the facility.
As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, there are 169 reported cases of the coronavirus in Dallas County, with five being deaths.