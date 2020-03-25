DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys have signed former Oklahoma Sooner and tight end Blake Bell to a one year contract.
According to Michael Gehlken, the contract is worth $1.7 million with $450K of that guaranteed.
It’s a one-year, $1.7 million contract with $450K guaranteed for new Cowboys TE Blake Bell, source said. Good blocker. He played a career-high 209 special teams snaps in 2019 with Chiefs. https://t.co/XicxwYCZjm
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 25, 2020
Bell, who earned the nickname “The Belldozer” during his time at Oklahoma, has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Kansas City Chiefs in his five-year playing career. Most recently Bell was the backup to Travis Kelce in Kansas City.
The Cowboys have had some movement at the tight end position this offseason, losing long time starter Jason Witten to the Las Vegas Raiders. The team also locked up the potential starter at tight end, Blake Jarwin with a three-year deal.
Though he is primarily used as a blocker, Bell has had 38 receptions for 424 yards in his career. He will likely compete for a backup role with tight end Dalton Schultz, who the Cowboys drafted out of Stanford during the fourth round in 2018,