



Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 78 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total case count in Dallas County to 247.

The sixth death from COVID-19 is of a woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She was hospitalized and did not have other high-risk chronic health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (67%) were either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition.

“Today’s steep increase in cases is an urgent reminder that Governor Abbott should heed the pleas of doctors, nurses, and hospitals. We can’t wait any longer. I once again ask all North Texas counties to immediately move to the Dallas “Stay Home Stay Safe” model as some did yesterday. That’s our best chance to #Flattenthecurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

