DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not known yet when or if the 2019-20 NBA season will resume, but we do know that Dallas Mavericks’ guard Jalen Brunson will not be back.
Brad Townsend is reporting that Mavs’ coach Rick Carlisle says Brunson will not play this season, even if the season return comes “well into summer.”
Rick Carlisle said he will not play this season, even if the season lasts well into the summer. https://t.co/XWHb7N823P
— Brad Townsend (@townbrad) March 24, 2020
On March 13th, Brunson had shoulder surgery to fix a torn labrum the 23-year-old suffered during a February 22nd game against Atlanta.
Brunson has played in 57 games for the Mavericks this season averaging 8.2 points, 3.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 17.9 minutes per game.
Initially, the team and doctors thought Brunson could let the injury heal naturally and the second-year player would be able to return to action later this season. However, it looks like the thinking has changed after the surgery was required.
Brunson does have a silver lining, he will have ample time to heal before the 2020-21 NBA season.