DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced 19 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County on Wednesday evening.
This increases the countywide total to 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Included in the 19 cases is one additional Denton State Supported Living Center resident, a woman in her 50s who is hospitalized.
DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed.
Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH.
DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available.
Jurisdictional data in the below table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarification from hospitals, individuals, and/or jurisdictions.
The most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:
· You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
· Other symptoms have improved.
· At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.