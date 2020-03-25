  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards, whose single-season school record for assists has stood for more than 25 years, died in his home state of New York at the age of 48.

The University said in a news release Edwards died Monday.

David Edwards – 1994 (credit: Texas A&M University)

Former teammate Charles Henderson posted on Facebook Edwards died of complications from the new coronavirus.

Edwards, who was from New York City, played three seasons for the Aggies from 1991-94 after transferring from Georgetown. He is second to Alex Caruso on Texas A&M’s career list in assists (602) and steals (228).

He averaged 13.5 points per game.

Texas A&M reached the NIT when Edwards was a senior, losing in the first round to New Orleans. Edwards finished third nationally in assists in 1993-94 with a school-record 265.

Edwards played 31 games at Georgetown in 1989-90, averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 assists in 20 minutes per game before transferring and sitting out a year.

Former Texas A&M athletic trainer Mike Ricke recalled a game when Edwards wouldn’t come out after taking an elbow to the head and suffering a cut that required treatment.

“Dave was such a competitor,” Ricke said. “He was such an awesome passer. If you were on the floor you better be ready because he would fire a pass to you and it had some mustard on it.”

