FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth area residents who have personal protective supplies, such as gloves and masks, they are willing to donate are encouraged to drop them off curbside starting on Thursday, March 26, at four Fort Worth Public Library locations and area Goodwill Donation Centers.
Because of precautions medical personnel and individuals are taking to avoid the spread of COVID-19, some items are in short supply.
No homemade masks or previously used items will be accepted.
All donated items must be new and unopened.
The City of Fort Worth will collect the following:
• Hand Sanitizer (of all sizes)
• Antibacterial Soap
• N95 Masks
• Surgical Masks
• Surgical Caps
• Foot/Shoe Covers
• Industrial Masks
• Disinfectant Wipes
• Medical Latex Free Gloves
• Eye Protection Goggles
• Medical Face Shields
· Flocked swabs
· Powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) and PAPR hoods
• Medical Protective Gowns (water resistant)
• Disposable Food Grade Gloves
• Thermometers (non-contact digital)
Any of the items above may be dropped off curbside, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. starting Thursday, March 26 through Wednesday, April 1 at these locations:
• East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.
• Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive
• Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane
• Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd.
To find a Goodwill donation center near you, click here.
Donated items will be quarantined and cleaned according to current medical recommendations and then distributed to essential personnel, the Fort Worth Public Library system said.