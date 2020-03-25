GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The stadium lights are on, but no one is there.
Granbury ISD turned on the lights at Pirate Stadium Wednesday night for an hour and says it will do so every night just so the community can know they’re being thought of and can see it as a symbol of hope.
Granbury ISD tweeted Wednesday night, “To our Granbury ISD students and families: Every weeknight from 8-9pm, we are going to have our stadium lights on for you…as a symbol of hope and an assurance that you are on our hearts and minds. We will get through this together. Stay safe, everyone. #bethelight”
Hood County confirmed its first coronavirus case on Wednesday morning, a resident in their 50s.
The county’s shelter in place order begins at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.