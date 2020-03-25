DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected in a hit-and-run crash was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading Seagoville officers on a chase through Dallas, police said.
Police said the incident started after officers in Seagoville found a pickup truck that was reported as stolen and was involved in a hit-and-run crash. Officers tried to stop the pickup, but, instead, a chase ensued.
According to police, the chase went into Dallas and soon involved the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. The chase eventually ended near Greenville Avenue and Forest Lane, where a man and woman got out of the pickup and ran away.
Police were able to arrest the man but could not find the woman.
Police have not yet said what charges the man faces. His identity was not immediately released.