ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s opening day.

The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. So stadiums are eerily quiet instead of being alive with the bustle of preparations for season openers Thursday.

Social distancing was already keeping most team employees at home to work remotely.

Two weeks after spring training was suspended, it is still unclear when the season might begin.

