NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People are the only ones who might need assistance during this difficult time, our furry friends could also be in need.
Pet owners may need resources to help them keep their pets in their homes and out of local streets and shelters. If you are in this situation the SPCA is helping DFW Metroplex Residents.
Help includes:
- Food Assitance
- Behavior Assitance
- Medical Assistance
Apply HERE and a pet resource center representative will contact you.
For more information, email us at helpmypet@spca.org or call 214-461-1856.
The Humane Society has set up a COVID-19 resource page to help answer any questions you may have about care for your pets.
Here are some steps the Human Society has recommended during this time:
- Identify a family member or friend who can care for pets if someone in the household becomes too ill to care for pets.
- Have crates, food and extra supplies on hand for movement and relocation of pets if necessary.
- Keep all animal vaccines up to date and have copies of those records available in the event that boarding becomes necessary.
- Ensure that all medications are documented with dosages and administering directions. It’s a good idea to include the prescription from your veterinarian with the medications and your pet’s to-go bag.
- Pets should have proper identification: a collar with ID tag and a microchip with current, up-to date contact information.
View their entire resource page right HERE.
If you can help foster or want to adopt a pet, shelters across north texas are asking for help. Some locations are offering to waive adoption fees should you decide to provide a forever home.