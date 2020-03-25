PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – There are four employees in the Parker County Sheriff’s Office currently being evaluated for possible exposure (outside of work premises) to COVID-19.
The employees are currently in quarantine out of an abundance of caution.
In a press release statement Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said, “We are asking the public to take the same precautionary measures and to follow all county directives and orders. If you feel ill or display any symptoms, contact your doctor immediately and isolate yourself and your family.”
The Sheriff did not specify what jobs the potentially exposed employees hold.
Earlier this week commissioners in Parker County approved a 30-day declaration of local disaster order.
As it stands, there has been only one confirmed COVID-19 case — Precinct 1 Judge Kelvin Miles — in the county. The Springtown justice of the peace said in a Facebook post that he tested positive after becoming ill on March 14.
On Tuesday the Judge said he was feeling fine, but not up to full strength yet.
As of Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there have been more than 900 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, including 11 deaths.