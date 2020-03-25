  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

LONDON (CBSDFW.COM/BBC) – The royal residence of Price Charles, Clarence House, announced the Prince of Wales has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall has been tested but does not have the virus.

Both Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales makes a speech at a dinner in aid of the Australian bush fire relief and recovery effort on March 12, 2020 in London, England. (credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A Clarence House statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.”

Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on March 12, but also “remains in good health”.

The Queen, the palace added, “is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare”.

Britain’s Press Association reported that Prince Charles, 71, has had a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

Clarence House officials said, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

