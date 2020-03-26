HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eleven hundred Army service members were deployed to Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston to provide defense support of civil authorities in response to the COVID-19 national emergency.
The deployment will establish a command and control framework for the Department of Defense.
“I have requested this action so that, as the Secretary of Defense directs it, we rapidly and effectively deploy military capabilities in support of our U.S. government partners across the country who are responding to this national emergency,” said Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson. “We have trained with our federal, state, and local partners to be ready to respond at a moment’s notice to help the American people in their time of greatest need,” she added.
Service members from the units headed to Texas have already started movement to assist FEMA in New York and Washington State.
The service members assigned to the mission will provide medical, planning, communication, transportation and logistics support. They will not directly participate in civilian law enforcement activities.