DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The shortage of personal protective equipment for first responders and healthcare staff fighting COVID-19 is reaching alarming levels.
Now, a Dallas company is stepping up to help by 3D printing respirator masks with disposable filters which many could be fashioned out of the material from a single common surgical mask.
CEO of Unique Software Development, Matt O’Brien said, “These respirators are multi use. Meaning that as we print these and ship them out we will ship with respirator pads in addition to that we can also use common surgical masks such as these to use as a replacement filter in the mask.”
O’Brien said his entire team researched the best way to make the masks and came up with, “Ultimately, this device ended up being the most effective as well as the most efficient to be able to produce.”
Now they are making about 100 a day to donate.
O’Brien said they will first go to DFW area facilitites before expanding across the country.
He said, “As soon as we know that our local facilities are properly equipped then we will open this up to folks in the united states then World Wide.”
