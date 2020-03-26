DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – In support of the “Stay at Home” Order issued by Denton County Judge Andy Eads, the following school districts in Denton County announced they have extended districtwide closure through Sunday, April 19.
• Aubrey ISD
• Argyle ISD
• Denton ISD
• Krum ISD
• Lake Dallas ISD
• Lewisville ISD
• Little Elm ISD
• Pilot Point ISD
• Ponder ISD
• Sanger ISD
“The quicker we properly keep our distance, the quicker the kids can return to school and our lives and business can continue,” said Judge Eads at a recent briefing.
Schools and offices in these districts are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 20.
Administrative teams in each district will continue to evaluate the recommendations of the Denton County Public Health (DCPH) department as well as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to determine whether a longer closure beyond April 19 will be necessary.
According to Judge Eads’ order, residents may perform “essential activities” including engaging in services for themselves or their families (including animals) to obtain supplies, food and medicine.
Included in the order, Judge Eads granted authority to each local superintendent to designate school personnel whom are “essential to the operation and support of distance learning for students, preparation and distribution of meals for students and the maintenance/cleaning of facilities” as essential.
