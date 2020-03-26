Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have made an arrest in the murder of 37-year-old Kevin Edwards.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Mar. 26, police responded to a shooting call at 4313 S. Malcolm X Blvd. When officers arrived, they found Edwards lying on the ground of a parking lot.
Edwards was treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
During their preliminary investigation, on-scene officers took 35-year-old Michael Williams into custody.
When interviewed by police, Williams refused to give a voluntary statement and was shortly transported to the Dallas County Jail where he now faces a murder charge.