GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County’s shelter-in-place order has not stopped people from committing crimes — Garland police have received reports of temporarily closed businesses being broken into.
On Tuesday morning, the Family Dollar off Country Club Road was burglarized. Police arrested two suspects and are now increasing patrols in areas where businesses are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus.
Garland police want citizens to know that their increased police presence is to keep the public safe.
There’s been some concern officers will be stopping residents during the shelter-in-place period and asking for ID or documentation supporting their need to be away from home.
Garland police, as well as several other local departments like Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington and Grapevine, say this is false and will not be happening.
“Our focus right now is obviously maintaining order and keeping our citizens safe,” Lieutenant Pedro Barineau said. “There’s a lot of speculation, a lot of fear out there that police are stopping people to see if they work for some place that’s “essential” or if they have the right to be on the street or not. Right now, this is the circumstance that we need to do our part.”
Garland police say when it comes to COVID-19, they’re focusing on the educational component and trying to inform people why social distancing and staying at home as much as possible is important in stopping the spread.