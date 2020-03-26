FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Recruits from the Fort Worth Fire Department stepped up Thursday morning to help shoppers who are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus.
Those 37 recruits split up and went to the 10 Albertson’s and Tom Thumb locations in the city to help during special shopping hours for those vulnerable customers.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, those stores are open from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. to “Seniors Only.” These stores and others such as Target and Walmart have these special hours so that those high-risk residents are able to shop for necessities without the burden of long lines, crowded areas and potentially out-of-stock products.
The Fort Worth fire recruits took it a bit further by helping those customers bag their groceries and walking them to their vehicles.
“I think it’s fabulous. And everyone in the store was washing everything down and all the community service people were out helping. It’s fantastic,” customer Cheri Cetto said.
Much of North Texas, including Tarrant County, remains under “stay at home” orders in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Residents are able to leave for “essential activities,” such as grocery shopping and medical reasons.