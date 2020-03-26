



March 25, 2020 – FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Residents who have personal protective supplies, such as gloves and masks, they are willing to donate are encouraged to drop them off curbside starting on Thursday, March 26, at four Fort Worth Public Library locations and area Goodwill Donation Centers.

Because of precautions medical personnel and individuals are taking to avoid the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), some items are in short supply. Please note that no homemade masks or previously used items will be accepted. The City of Fort Worth will collect the following:

ALL DONATED ITEMS MUST BE NEW AND UNOPENED.

Hand Sanitizer (of all sizes)

Antibacterial Soap

N95 Masks

Surgical Masks

Surgical Caps

Foot/Shoe Covers

Industrial Masks

Disinfectant Wipes

Medical Latex Free Gloves

Eye Protection Goggles

Medical Face Shields

Flocked swabs

Powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) and PAPR hoods

Medical Protective Gowns (water resistant)

Disposable Food Grade Gloves

Thermometers (non-contact digital)

Any of the items above may be dropped off curbside, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at these locations:

East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.

Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive

Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane

Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Blvd.

To find a Goodwill donation center near you, click here.

Donated items will be quarantined and cleaned according to current medical recommendations, and then distributed to essential personnel.

Please note that library staff are at the locations only to conduct the supply drive. No items may be checked out or returned at this time, and the buildings will remain closed to the public. For information about library services during the temporary building closures, please visit FortWorthLibrary.org.